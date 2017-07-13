Boston Bests Golden State In Summer League

The Warriors struggled offensively and ultimately lost 93-69 to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the Las Vegas Summer League tournament on Thursday.
Bryce Alford converted a three-pointer to pull the Warriors within 6-5 less than three minutes into the opening quarter, but Boston closed the frame on a 14-0 run from that point on, and Golden State never recovered. Patrick McCaw notched his third-straight 20-point game and led all scorers with 20 points, including Golden State’s final 10 points of the first half.
With the defeat, the Warriors drop to the consolation bracket of the tournament and will finish off their Summer League slate on Friday at 3:30 p.m. against the loser of Thursday’s matchup between the Clippers and Heat.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
PTS: McCaw (20)
REB: Bell (6)
AST: McCaw (2)
BOS
PTS: R. Allen (18)
REB: Zizic (10)
AST: Jackson (4)
