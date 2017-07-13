Boston Bests Golden State In Summer League

The Warriors struggled offensively and ultimately lost 93-69 to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the Las Vegas Summer League tournament on Thursday.

Bryce Alford converted a three-pointer to pull the Warriors within 6-5 less than three minutes into the opening quarter, but Boston closed the frame on a 14-0 run from that point on, and Golden State never recovered. Patrick McCaw notched his third-straight 20-point game and led all scorers with 20 points, including Golden State’s final 10 points of the first half.

Not a bad way to end the first half #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/Kl9HrSgQKw — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) July 13, 2017

With the defeat, the Warriors drop to the consolation bracket of the tournament and will finish off their Summer League slate on Friday at 3:30 p.m. against the loser of Thursday’s matchup between the Clippers and Heat.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: McCaw (20)

REB: Bell (6)

AST: McCaw (2) BOS

PTS: R. Allen (18)

REB: Zizic (10)

AST: Jackson (4) Box Score | Highlights