(Garrett Ellwood/NBAE/Getty Images)

Warriors Fall To Cavs in Summer League

Golden State Plays Next On Tuesday
Posted: Jul 10, 2017

For the first time since Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers faced each other when the two sides matched up in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday night. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they got a different outcome this time around, falling 91-74 to Cleveland.

Golden State missed their first six shot attempts and never recovered, going the duration of the game without holding a lead. The Dubs closed within 18-17 on a nifty three-point play by Patrick McCaw late in the first quarter, but Cleveland closed the frame on a 12-2 run and never looked back.

Alex Hamilton led the Warriors with 11 points off the bench, while Kevon Looney and Damian Jones each added six points and nine rebounds apiece. Golden State will attempt to bounce back when they play their next Summer League game on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW
PTS: Hamilton (11)
REB: Jones/Looney (7)
AST: Bell (8)

CLE
PTS: Paul (21)
REB: Thomas (10)
AST: 3 Tied (2)

Box Score | Highlights

NBA Summer League: Warriors vs. Cavaliers - 7.10.17

July 10, 2017

Highlights of Golden State Warriors in loss to Cleveland Cavaliers

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Highlights of Golden State Warriors in loss to Cleveland Cavaliers
Now Playing

Highlights of Golden State Warriors in loss to Cleveland Cavaliers

July 10, 2017: Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - Highlights of Patrick McCaw, Jabari Brown, JaCorey Williams, Alex Hamilton, Damian Jones, Dylan Ennis, Darrell Williams
Jul 10, 2017  |  01:17
Steve Kerr Talks Championship Run
Now Playing

Steve Kerr Talks Championship Run

Steve Kerr joins the NBA TV crew to talk about the Golden State Warriors Championship run and what is next for the team at the 2017 Summer League in Las Vegas.
Jul 10, 2017  |  08:21

Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!

Tags
Warriors, 2017 NBA Summer League

Related Content

Warriors

2017 NBA Summer League