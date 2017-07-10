Warriors Fall To Cavs in Summer League

For the first time since Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers faced each other when the two sides matched up in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday night. Unfortunately for the Warriors, they got a different outcome this time around, falling 91-74 to Cleveland.

Golden State missed their first six shot attempts and never recovered, going the duration of the game without holding a lead. The Dubs closed within 18-17 on a nifty three-point play by Patrick McCaw late in the first quarter, but Cleveland closed the frame on a 12-2 run and never looked back.

McCaw getting crafty out there pic.twitter.com/73zIw4zV1p — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) July 11, 2017

Alex Hamilton led the Warriors with 11 points off the bench, while Kevon Looney and Damian Jones each added six points and nine rebounds apiece. Golden State will attempt to bounce back when they play their next Summer League game on Tuesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Hamilton (11)

REB: Jones/Looney (7)

AST: Bell (8) CLE

PTS: Paul (21)

REB: Thomas (10)

AST: 3 Tied (2) Box Score | Highlights