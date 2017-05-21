Game 4 Preview: Warriors at Spurs - 5/22/17

Leading the series 3-0, the Warriors look to close out the Spurs in Game 4 on Monday night.



Game 4

Monday, May 22

6:00 p.m.

AT&T Center

WATCH: ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

ANOTHER SWEEP OPPORTUNITY

After winning their 11th-straight game to begin the playoffs with their Game 3 victory over the Spurs on Saturday, the Warriors will attempt to complete their third consecutive series sweep when they face San Antonio in Game 4 on Monday night. With a win, Golden State would advance to the NBA Finals for the third year in a row, whereas a Spurs victory would force a Game 5 back in Oakland on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Watch the action on ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game on the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

JaVale McGee provided an early spark and Kevin Durant had a big third quarter as the Dubs took a 3-0 series lead with Saturday’s 120-108 victory in San Antonio. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

Playoff Ranks GSW

3-0

1st in West

117.4 PPG (1st)

45.1 RPG (2nd)

27.5 APG (1st) SAS

0-3

2nd in West

106.5 PPG (6th)

44.6 RPG (3rd)

20.5 APG (8th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

SAS: Patty Mills, Danny Green, Kawhi Leonard, LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) is probable. Zaza Pachulia (right heel contusion) is questionable. Kevon Looney (left hip strain) is out. Team Notes

SAS: David Lee (left knee injury) and Kawhi Leonard (sprained left ankle) are doubtful. Tony Parker (ruptured left quadriceps tendon) is out. Team Notes

ALL-AROUND ATTACK

Lately, the Warriors haven’t had much trouble scoring, regardless of who has been on the court for them. In Game 2, Golden State recorded a season-high with 63 bench points. Then in Game 3, the Warriors’ starters combined for 97 of their 120 points in the victory. Eight different players have scored in double-figures at least once in the series, and five have notched at least five assists in a single game. Stars like Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are going to have their good days, but when the opposition has to respect so many different scoring threats, it makes everyone involved that much tougher to defend. Whether the starters or bench lead the way, Golden State will likely need contributions from throughout the roster in order to finish off the Spurs on Monday night.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (27.9)

REB: Green (8.7)

AST: Green (7.1) SAS

PTS: Leonard (27.7)

REB: Leonard (7.8)

AST: Leonard (4.6)

THREE-POINT DEFENSE

San Antonio, on the other hand, has had a tougher go of it offensively, particularly from three-point range. The Spurs shot 5-of-21 from three-point land in Game 3, and are now 20-of-66 from beyond the arc thus far in the series, a 30.3 percent clip. Considering San Antonio ranked first in the NBA during the regular season in three-point shooting percentage (39.1 percent), the Warriors are clearly having a significant negative effect on their long-range attack. Golden State was the top three-point defense in the league during the regular season, limiting their opponents to just 32.4 percent shooting from three-point range, and their staunch defense of the three-point line has made it extremely difficult for the Spurs to climb out of the deep holes they’ve found themselves in at multiple points throughout the last two games. If the Warriors can continue to have success defending the three-pointer in Game 4, the Spurs are going to have to find other ways to score efficiently. If they can’t, it may spell the end of their playoff run.