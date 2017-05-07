Game 4 Preview: Warriors at Jazz - 5/8/17

Leading the series 3-0, the Warriors have a chance to close out the Jazz in Game 4 on Monday night.



Game 4

Monday, May 8

6:00 p.m.

Vivint Smart Home Arena

WATCH: TNT

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

More Listening Options Warriors at JazzGame 4Monday, May 86:00 p.m.Vivint Smart Home ArenaWATCH: TNTRADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio

CLOSEOUT OPPORTUNITY

After earning a 102-91 victory in Game 3 in Utah on Saturday night, the Warriors have put the Jazz on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 on Monday. With a win, Golden State would advance to the Western Conference Finals. A Jazz victory would force a Game 5 back in Oakland on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game on the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant had 38 points and the Warriors overcame a nine-point deficit in Saturday's 102-91 win in Utah. The Dubs now have a 3-0 series lead with Game 4 on Monday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

Playoff Ranks GSW

3-0

1st in West

114.4 PPG (2nd)

45.9 RPG (2nd)

27.3 APG (1st) UTA

0-3

5th in West

98.1 PPG (11th)

38.8 RPG (13th)

20.4 APG (8th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

UTA: Shelvin Mack, Joe Ingles, Gordon Hayward, Joe Johnson and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevon Looney (left hip strain) is out. Team Notes

UTA: George Hill (left big toe) and Alec Burks (left knee) are TBD. Team Notes

WHY THEY GOT HIM

At the end of the third quarter of Game 3, the Warriors had only 14 assists and Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green had combined for only 21 points on 7-of-30 shooting from the field and 1-of-14 from three-point range. And yet, Golden State held a two-point lead heading into the final frame, thanks in large part to a tremendous performance on behalf of Kevin Durant. He had 22 points in the first two quarters and was the only Warrior in double-digits at halftime, and would go on to total postseason-highs of 38 points and 13 rebounds in the crucial victory. In doing so, Durant became the first Warriors player with at least 25 points and 10 boards in consecutive playoff games since Nate Thurmond in 1972. It was the exact kind of performance Golden State had in mind when adding Durant as a free agent in the offseason, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (26.7)

REB: Green (9.0)

AST: Green (6.7) UTA

PTS: Hayward (24.0)

REB: Gobert (9.5)

AST: Hill (3.6)

KILLER INSTINCT

The Warriors have now won seven-straight playoff games to establish the longest winning streak in a single postseason in franchise history. They have a chance to complete their second consecutive series sweep on Monday, and the Dubs would love to show the same kind of killer instinct they displayed in knocking out the Trail Blazers in the first round. In Game 4 against Portland, Golden State opened that game on a 14-0 run and built a 20-point lead within the first six minutes of the contest. While it would be unreasonable to expect a repeat performance of that magnitude on Monday, it doesn’t hurt that the Warriors have gotten off to good starts so far in the series against the Jazz. Utah is averaging only 17.7 points in the first quarter through the first three games, and Golden State has held an average lead of 11.3 points going into the second frame. Another strong start could go a long way towards eliminating the Jazz, so expect the Warriors to attempt to set the tone early on in Game 4.