Warriors Hold Off Jazz in Game 2

The Warriors remained undefeated in the postseason after defeating the Jazz 115-104 in Game 2 on Thursday night. Golden State led from start to finish, and has yet to trail in the series. Kevin Durant recorded a double-double and led the Warriors with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Stephen Curry notched 23 points and seven assists, while Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, seven rebounds, six assists and four steals. With the victory, Golden State takes a 2-0 lead in the series.

GAME LEADERS GSW UTA Points Durant - 25

Curry - 23

Green - 21 Gobert - 33

Hayward - 16

Mack - 14

Rebounds Durant - 11

Green - 7

West - 7 Gobert - 16

Hayward - 5

Favors - 5

Assists Durant - 7

Curry - 7

Green/Thompson - 6 Hayward - 4

Mack - 4

Johnson - 3

After falling behind big in the early going, Utah kept it competitive until the very end, but ultimately the Warriors proved to be too much to overcome. The Dubs had three different players score 20 points in the same game for the first time this postseason, and topped the 30-assist threshold for the second-straight contest.

Golden State came shooting out of the gate, making five of their first six shots to open up a 12-3 lead within the opening three minutes. That stretch included back-to-back three-pointers from Draymond Green, and as it turned out, his long-range party just getting started. The Warriors would accrue assists on their first eight made field goals, and Green would provide another sequence of back-to-back treys to give Golden State a 20-point lead with just over a minute left in the first frame. Utah would trim just two points off that deficit through the remainder of the quarter, cutting the Warriors’ lead to 33-15 at the end of one. Golden State capitalized on pushing the pace, outscoring the Jazz 10-0 in fast break points in the opening quarter.

Utah opened the second quarter on a 7-2 burst, but the Warriors rebuilt their 20-point cushion on Stephen Curry’s three-pointer with 6:16 remaining in the half. The Jazz wouldn’t go away quietly, however, as after the two sides traded scores, Utah went on a 10-0 run to cut the deficit in half with just under three minutes left in the second frame. Golden State had a surge of their own though, and responded by scoring nine of the next 10 points in the contest. Utah would go on to score the final five points of the quarter to pull within 60-47 going into halftime. The Warriors tied their 2017 postseason high for assists in a half with 19 helpers.

The Jazz carried that closing momentum into the second half, where they opened the third quarter on a 10-3 burst to cut the deficit to six points. That was as close as they’d get for the remainder of the game, however, as Golden State ripped off a 10-1 run in response to rebuild their lead to double-digits and keep the Jazz at bay.

Curry would increase the Warriors lead to 88-72 with another three-pointer at the 2:17 mark of the third quarter, but Utah would begin to climb their way back from there. They’d score the next eight points and cut the deficit to eight on two separate instances before Matt Barnes converted a running floater with two seconds left to rebuild Golden State’s advantage to 92-82 heading into the fourth and final frame.

On multiple occasions in the fourth quarter, it appeared the Warriors might run away with it, but each time the Jazz were there with a response to hang around. Ian Clark scored the first five points of the frame, but Utah answered right back with five of their own to remain within 10. Kevin Durant would account for Golden State’s next five points, but Dante Exum soon answered with five-straight of his own to pull the Jazz within single-digits. After Curry and Rudy Gobert alternated scores, Curry followed two Durant free throws with another three-pointer – this time, off glass – to put the Warriors up 109-95 with 3:21 left to play. However, Gordon Hayward drained a three-pointer in response on the ensuing possession to ignite a 7-0 Jazz’ burst that would pull Utah within seven points with just over two minutes remaining in the game. They’d get no closer though, as Golden State would hold the Jazz scoreless until Shelvin Mack converted two free throws with five seconds left for the final points of the contest, as the Warriors finished off the 115-104 victory.

With the win, Golden State takes a 2-0 lead in the series. They’ll attempt to remain unbeaten in postseason play when they travel to Utah for the next two games, beginning with Game 3 on Saturday night.