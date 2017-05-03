Game 2 Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz - 5/4/17

The Warriors look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they host Utah in Game 2 on Thursday night.



Game 2

Thursday, May 4

7:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

WATCH: ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game

ROUND TWO GAME TWO

After defeating the Jazz in Game 1 on Tuesday, the Warriors look to take a commanding 2-0 series lead when they host Utah in Game 2 on Thursday night, presented by Verizon and Zoho. This will be the final game at Oracle Arena before the series transitions to Salt Lake City for Games 3 and 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game on the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Four Warriors players had 15-plus points as the Dubs cruised to a 106-94 victory over the Jazz in Game 1 on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

Playoff Ranks GSW

1-0

1st in West

116.8 PPG (1st)

44.6 RPG (3rd)

28.2 APG (1st) UTA

0-1

5th in West

98.3 PPG (11th)

38.4 RPG (13th)

20.8 APG (8th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

UTA: George Hill, Joe Ingles, Gordon Hayward, Joe Johnson and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevon Looney (left hip strain) is out. Team Notes

UTA: Alec Burks (left knee) is TBD. Team Notes

TURNOVERS

The Warriors matched a franchise playoff record for the fewest turnovers in a game with only seven giveaways in Game 1, which was the continuation of a recent stretch in which Golden State has been more careful with the ball. It was the second time in three games the Dubs committed just seven turnovers, and their 24 total combined turnovers over that three-game stretch are the fewest they’ve committed in any three-game span in the current millennium. Not only did the Warriors keep their turnover number low, they also forced the Jazz to commit 14 of their own, and Golden State outscored Utah 20-4 in points off turnovers in the contest. Given that the Warriors won the game by 12 points, that margin certainly made a significant difference. The Dubs averaged nearly two fewer turnovers in wins than they did in losses during the season, and were defeated only once when keeping their turnovers in single-digits. When the Warriors take care of the ball, they’re incredibly tough to beat, but when they’re forcing turnovers on the other end, the task becomes that much greater. If they can continue to keep the turnovers down moving forward, it bodes well for their chances of taking a commanding lead in the series.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (28.2)

REB: Green (9.2)

AST: Green (7.2) UTA

PTS: Hayward (22.3)

REB: Gobert (7.5)

AST: Ingles (4.0)

ASSISTS

It’s tough to get assists when the other team has the ball, and Golden State took full advantage of that fact in Game 1. The Warriors notched 32 assists in the game, which was just slightly above their regular season average of 30.4, but they did something remarkable in the process. Five different players had at least five assists, marking the first time any team in the league has accomplished that feat in a playoff game since the Seattle SuperSonics did so in Game 5 of the 1993 Western Conference Finals. David West led the passing attack, notching a season-best seven assists in less than 18 minutes of game action. Several of those dimes came off passes to a cutting Ian Clark, and that duo has developed quite the rapport over the course of the year. Golden State has lost only one game all season in which they eclipsed the 30-assist mark, and when they move the ball that effectively, other teams simply have immense difficulty keeping up offensively. Expect the Warriors to continue to make the extra pass, hoping to turn a good shot into a great one.