Warriors Complete Series Sweep of Trail Blazers

The Warriors earned a series sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers with a 128-103 in Game 4 on Monday night. Golden State put together a record-setting first quarter behind an incredible team shooting performance and never trailed at any point in the contest. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with a game-high 37 points to go along with seven rebounds and eight assists. Draymond Green added 21 points and three blocks, Klay Thompson notched 18 points and three three-pointers, and all of Golden State’s starters scored in double figures for the first time this postseason. With the victory, the Warriors advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.

GAME LEADERS GSW POR Points Curry - 37

Thompson - 21

Iguodala - 18 Lillard - 34

Aminu - 25

Napier - 14

Rebounds Curry - 7

Pachulia - 7

Green - 6 Vonleh - 14

Aminu - 7

McCollum - 5

Assists Curry - 8

Iguodala - 5

Green/West - 4 Lillard - 6

Connaughton - 2

Napier - 2

Portland entered Monday’s game with zero margin for error, and Golden State wasted no time in dealing the Trail Blazers the decisive blow. The Warriors raced out of the starting gates and left little doubt about the final result, building an insurmountable lead in the opening quarter that would carry them to a series victory.

Kevin Durant returned from a two-game absence and drained a three-pointer on his first shot attempt 46 seconds into the contest as part of a 14-0 Warriors’ run to begin the first quarter. Evan Turner finally stopped the bleeding with a three-pointer at the 8:21 mark, but Golden State then reeled of nine-straight points, capped by a thunderous driving dunk by Durant. The Warriors took their first 20-point lead on Klay Thompson’s three-pointer with 6:01 left in the frame, which Stephen Curry followed soon after with a 29-foot trey of his own. He’d add another three-pointer to his total 90 seconds later to increase Golden State’s advantage to 35-9 less than eight minutes into the game, and Portland would trim just a single point off that deficit through the remainder of the quarter, which came to a close with the Warriors in front 45-22. The Warriors’ 45 points set a franchise record and tied an NBA playoff record for points in the first quarter, and Golden State’s eight three-pointers tied their playoff record for most threes in a single frame.

Damian Lillard single-handedly outscored the Warriors 12-7 through the first five minutes of the second quarter, but the Trail Blazers had simply dug themselves too deep of a hole. Al-Farouq Aminu made a long jumper to bring the Blazers within 61-43 with 2:42 remaining in the first half, but Curry responded with a three-pointer on the ensuing possession, and Golden State would lead by at least 20 points for the rest of the night. Curry would sink his fifth and final three-pointer of the opening two quarters with 31 seconds left to play and give the Warriors a commanding 72-48 lead going into halftime.

Golden State opened the second half on a 7-0 burst and would go on to take their largest lead of the entire game at 91-58 on another Curry three-pointer with exactly seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. Portland would respond with a 13-2 run to pull within 24 points, but that’s as close as they’d get until the final minutes of the contest. Curry then put the finishing touches on his spectacular performance, scoring 11 of the Warriors’ final 13 points of the quarter to rebuild their lead to 106-80 entering the fourth and final frame.

Curry sat the entirety of the fourth quarter and with the game well in hand, the last of the starters were subbed out with just under five minutes left to play. From there, Golden State’s bench played out the remainder of the eventual 128-103 victory.

With the win, the Warriors complete the series sweep of the Trail Blazers and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, where they’ll await the victor of the quarterfinal matchup between the Clippers and the Jazz.