Game 3 Preview: Warriors at Trail Blazers - 4/22/17

Game 3

Saturday, April 22

7:30 p.m.

Moda Center, OR

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area, ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game

UP TO PORTLAND

With Golden State leading the series 2-0, the Warriors and Trail Blazers will head north to Portland for Game 3 on Saturday night. This will be the first of two consecutive games at the Moda Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game on the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs protected their home court and took a 2-0 series lead with Wednesday’s 110-81 win at Oracle Arena. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE

Playoff Ranks GSW

2-0

1st in West

115.5 PPG (2nd)

49.5 RPG (1st)

28.5 APG (1st) POR

0-2

8th in West

95.0 PPG (13th)

42.5 RPG (T-7th)

16.0 APG (15th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

POR: Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Evan Turner, Maurice Harkless and Noah Vonleh INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: TBD. Team Notes

POR: TBD. Team Notes

THE 'BIGS'

The Warriors are known for their collection of superstars, but there’s no denying how effective their group of big men was in Game 2 on Wednesday. Zaza Pachulia, JaVale McGee and David West combined for 33 points on 20 total shot attempts, in addition to contributing 10 rebounds, four assists and five blocks. McGee was particularly efficient, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 15 points and four blocks in less than 15 minutes in a playoff game. He also tied the franchise postseason record for the most field goals made without a miss, hitting 7-of-7 from the field. Golden State has gone with a center-by-committee approach all season long, and when those three play like they did on Wednesday, it’s easy to see why. If they can keep that kind of production going into Game 3, it’s going to make the Warriors that much tougher to beat.

TEAM PLAYOFF LEADERS GSW

PTS: Durant (32.0)

REB: Greent (11.0)

AST: Green (9.5) POR

PTS: McCollum (26.0)

REB: Turner (6.5)

AST: Turner (5.5)

THE 'SMALLS'

It’s going to be difficult for Portland to be successful in this series when their backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum doesn’t score effectively, and even when they do as they did in Game 1, the Trail Blazers need contributions from their supporting cast in order to stay in the game. That means players like Evan Turner, Allen Crabbe and Maurice Harkless have to provide some efficient offense, and thus far, that has not played out. That threesome is a combined 19-of-56 (.339) from the field through the first two games of the series and has totaled precisely 26 points in each contest. Now facing a 2-0 series deficit, the pressure is on Portland to get a victory in Game 3 on Saturday night, and increased offensive output from that aforementioned trio would go a long way towards improving their chances of doing just that.