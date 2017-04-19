Warriors Trounce Trail Blazers in Game 2

The Warriors took a commanding 2-0 series lead after defeating the Trail Blazers 110-81 in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry led Golden State with 19 points and four three-pointers. Draymond Green narrowly missed a triple-double for the second-straight game with six points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while JaVale McGee came off the bench to contribute 15 points and four blocks. The series will now transition to Portland for Games 3 and 4.

GAME LEADERS GSW POR Points Curry - 19

Thompson - 16

McGee - 15 Harkless - 15

Lillard - 12

McCollum - 11

Rebounds Green - 12

Iguodala - 10

Curry - 6 Harkless - 8

Aminu - 7

Connaughton - 6

Assists Green - 10

Curry - 6

Iguodala - 6 Turner - 7

McCollum - 2

Connaughton - 2

It took Golden State more than 40 minutes to build a double-digit lead in Game 1. On Wednesday night in Game 2, they did so midway through the opening quarter.

Damian Lillard made his first three shot attempts to put the Blazers up 9-4 early on, but the Warriors then responded with a 14-0 run, which included back-to-back-to-back three-pointers from Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Maurice Harkless ended the burst with two free throws, but Golden State then reeled off the next six points to take a 24-11 advantage on JaVale McGee’s dunk at the 4:30 mark. The Warriors would add three more points to their lead through the remainder of the frame and hold a 33-17 lead at the end of one.

The Trail Blazers wouldn’t go away quietly, however, and would get themselves back in the game with a strong start to the second quarter. Portland outscored Golden State 5-0 within the opening minute, and would eventually pull within 43-42 on Evan Turner’s three-pointer with 3:38 left in the half. That would be as close as they’d get, though, as the Warriors would immediately go on an 8-0 run and take a 55-46 advantage into halftime. JaVale McGee was the embodiment of efficiency, making all six of his field goal attempts to lead Golden State with 13 points through two quarters of action. He would go on to tie the Warriors' postseason record for most field goals made without a miss.

Playing without Kevin Durant, Shaun Livingston and Matt Barnes, who all missed the game due to injury, the Warriors knew it would take a strong defensive effort to pull off a victory, and they put that on full display in the third quarter. Curry opened the second half scoring with a three-pointer to ignite an 11-2 Golden State burst to begin the third frame. After Portland responded with the next four points, the Warriors would hold the Trail Blazers scoreless for the next 6:36, over the course of which they’d break the game open. Curry knocked down his fourth and final three-pointer of the night with 33 seconds left before Draymond Green split free throws to close out the scoring in the quarter and give Golden State an 83-58 lead heading into the fourth. In total, the Warriors held the Trail Blazers to 12 third-quarter points, tied for the fewest in a quarter in the Shot Clock Era by a Warriors opponent in the playoffs.

With the game well in hand, Steve Kerr went to the bench for the majority of the fourth quarter. After scores from Thompson and Andre Iguodala, Ian Clark and David West would combine to account for Golden State’s next 11 points, after which it was James Michael McAdoo’s turn. He’d score the next four points for the Warriors and give them their largest lead of the entire game at 102-68 with 4:31 left to play. That would prove to be far more scoring than Golden State would need to claim the victory, as they’d coast the rest of the way to the eventual 110-81 win.

Now leading the series 2-0, the Warriors will head to Portland for the next two games against the Trail Blazers, beginning with Game 3 on Saturday night.