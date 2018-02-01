Stephen Curry Named Kia Western Conference Player of the Month

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been named Kia NBA Western Conference Player of the Month for January, the NBA announced today. The award is the seventh career Player of the Month honor for Curry and the 11th time a Warrior has garnered the monthly recognition.

Warriors Player of the Month Award Winners Player POM Awards Stephen Curry 7 Chris Mullin 2 Kevin Durant 1 Bernard King 1

During the month, Curry helped guide the Warriors to an 11-3 record (.786) which was tied for the most wins in January. The guard averaged an NBA-best 29.5 points per game on 51.4 shooting percent from the field and 46.3 percent from beyond the arc, 6.7 assists (10th in the NBA), 5.1 rebounds, 1.50 steals and 34.3 minutes in 12 games (all starts). He scored 30-or-more points six times, second most in the NBA, and connected on an NBA-high 62 three-point field goals (62-of-134 3FG), including eight games with five-or-more makes, tops in the league.

Curry was twice named Western Conference Player of the Week during January. He earned Week 12 honors after scoring a then season-high 45-points at L.A. Clippers on Jan. 6 in which he notched new career-highs in free-throws made (15) and attempted (16). He netted a game-high 32 points at Dallas on Jan. 3, including the game-winning three-point field goal with 3.0 seconds remaining.

He was named Week 15 Western Conference Player of the Week after scoring a season-high 49-points vs. Boston on Jan. 27, the sixth-highest scoring output of his career. On Jan. 25, Curry became the fifth player in franchise history to reach the 14,000-point mark for his career, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry, Paul Arizin and Chris Mullin.

The Warriors own an NBA-best record of 40-11 (.784) and lead the league in scoring (115.6), assists per game (30.5), field goal percentage (.508), three-point percentage (.392), blocks (7.88) and steals (8.18). Curry leads the Warriors this season with 27.7 points per game (third in the NBA) to go with 6.5 assists (12th in NBA), 5.1 rebounds and 1.61 steals in 33.0 minutes over 36 games, hitting 49.4 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from three-point range and 91.1 percent from the free throw line (7th in NBA).

Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan earned Player of the Month honors in the Eastern Conference.