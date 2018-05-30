Curry: "Glad We Got Draymond on Our Side"

Top quotes from every Warriors player at 2018 Finals Media Day.

The 2018 NBA Finals begin tomorrow night, so both the Warriors and Cavaliers convened at Oracle Arena on Wednesday for Finals Media Day, a process both sides are well familiar with at this point. After all, it's the fourth-straight year Golden State and Cleveland will face off for the Championship, representing the first time in the history of the NBA, MLB, NHL and NFL that the same two teams have faced each other for the league's ultimate prize in four consecutive seasons.

Finals Media Day can be a chaotic scene, with media availabilities for several players ongoing simultaneously. It can make it difficult to get the full breadth of what was said throughout the day, so for the sakes of convenience, here's one quote from every Warriors player (and coach) that spoke on Wednesday:

Klay Thompson on the Warriors-Cavs rivalry:

"Obviously, we respect each other as professionals, but there's obviously some dislike because we've been facing it for four years and they beat us, we beat them. So there are some natural competitiveness that brews between the fan bases and teams that makes for fun, fun energetic nights in this arena. So it's a good, healthy rivalry, and something that I'll be able to say I was a part of, just like the Celtics-Lakers, Cavs-Warriors. I mean, Bulls-Knicks. I could keep going down the line, so it's pretty sweet."

Kevin Durant on Warriors-Cavs Part IV:

"I think this is a great display of basketball on the court from both sides, and if you're a real lover of the game, you can enjoy how both teams play it, even though it may be different. It's still organic and true to the game, pure to the game. So if you enjoy basketball, I don't feel like you should have any complaints because it's a great set of players on both teams."

Stephen Curry on the prospect of Finals MVP:

"It doesn't make or break my career or whatever you want to say looking back. If we win this championship and I don't win Finals MVP, I'm going to be smiling just as wide and just as big. But I'm going to play aggressively, confidently with that right energy and motivation to help my team win. And usually when I'm in that mindset, good things happen, whether that means it's a Finals MVP or not, who cares, but I'm going to be playing like it for sure."

David West on what it takes to make it to the Finals:

"For a lot of our young guys, this is all they know. I think this is Loon's third…all he knows is the Finals, deep playoff runs. So, it's something you can't take for granted. So many things have to be so, so right, so perfect just to get here. That's a tough, tough thing to do."

Kevon Looney on an important lesson from Draymond Green:

"I remember this one time Draymond came to me in the locker room – I don't know, he might have got ejected or a tech or something – but he told me, 'It's funny how this league works. Your opportunity is always going to come back to you, and when it comes, you gotta go 110 percent and just take full advantage of it.' That's something that Steve [Kerr] always preached to me and something that Andre [Iguodala] always talks to me about. So, I've tried to be ready every time my number has been called on, and it's been working for us. That's a motto of our team, from me, to JB, to Zaza to D West, JaVale…if Steve calls on you, try to take advantage of the opportunity."

Steve Kerr on what makes Draymond Green special:

"Draymond is an incredibly sharp basketball mind. He sees the game as it happens, before it happens, even. He's kind of a move or two ahead of everybody on the defensive end. It's amazing to have him out there to lead our defense, to get everybody organized, to save plays that are about to break down because he sees it happening before everyone else does.



Probably the best defensive player I've ever seen. Scottie Pippen would be right there with him, but they're different in that Draymond has to guard fives. The league is different. I don't know if Draymond could have guarded Shaq and Hakeem and those guys. But those guys don't exist anymore. So the way the game is played now, the ability to guard one through five, I don't think there's anybody who can compare to Draymond."

Draymond Green on his relationship with LeBron James:

"I mean, we are partners in Uninterrupted and do some things off the floor. But none of that matters right now. He's trying to win a championship, I'm trying to win a championship, and if that means nose to nose or whatever else it means, then that's what it means. But it's not about being friends on the floor when you're trying to win an NBA Championship. There is enough time for that. Obviously, I know that there is mutual respect there and you respect your opponent. But friendships, businesses, none of that stuff matters when you're trying to win the championship."

Nick Young on facing former teammates Larry Nance and Jordan Clarkson:

"When they won, they took a picture of the Eastern Conference trophy and sent it to me, and was like, 'Hopefully you can get one of these.' Sent 'em one back, and now, ready to send them something else."

Shaun Livingston on his time with the Warriors:

"It's incredible. Again, I'm grateful. I'm always grateful to be here, be in this position, have an opportunity to win the Championship. It's the best career move I've made."

Jordan Bell on playing in the Finals as a rookie:

"I tell people all the time that I felt like I was the number one pick in the draft last year, just because of the situation I'm in. Being from Southern California. Getting drafted to the Warriors. This being my favorite team growing up. So close between home and Oregon where I went to college, so right in the middle. And having a chance to win an NBA title my first year. To me, this is best situation I've ever been put in."

JaVale McGee on having homecourt advantage:

"Homecourt advantage means a lot, especially you can see it in the Houston series. The fact that that was one of the first times we didn't have home-court advantage and we had to go back there, it didn't start at home, that really affects you. Having that home crowd behind you in the first two games really helps, I feel like."

Andre Iguodala on if it's been tough to sit out while injured:

"I don't look at it that way. I think I asked myself that one time, what would I do out there. And it went away from my mind. That's just wasted thoughts and energy, you know? Just stay in the here and now and what can you do to help. It's not what would I do; it's how can I help that guy in the position he's in to help the team win. So that's what it's all about."