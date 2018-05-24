What They're Saying: Heading Into Game 5

Some of the top quotes from practice and shootaround as the Warriors prepare to take on the Rockets in Games 5.

After splitting Games 3 and 4 at home, the Warriors are back in Houston preparing to take on the Rockets in a pivotal Game 5 later tonight. Here’s what the team has been talking about over the last couple days:

On the status of Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala:

"I believe Klay will play, but we’re still listing him as questionable. We need to see how he feels in pregame. And Andre, again, incremental progress. We’ll see, game-time decision. He needs more treatment. He’ll probably warm up tonight and we’ll see what happens." – Steve Kerr

On the Warriors’ mood:

"We had the opportunity to go up 3-1, definitely a missed opportunity but we have another opportunity [in Game 5] to kind of turn the series back, so it's an exciting time for us to see what that's about, you know, so we're looking forward to playing [in Game 5]." – Kevin Durant

"The team is in good spirits. We're disappointed we didn't win [Game 4], but we're right in the middle of a great series and we feel good about our prospects going forward. We know we have a lot of things to clean up. That was a hell of a battle [in Game 4]. Both teams really competed...I thought the Rockets did a better job executing in the fourth quarter than we did, and that's something we've got to clean up. But we've been down this road before many times. So we're excited to be here." – Steve Kerr

"Kind of pissed off. You know, we know we let one slip away. So definitely guys are pissed off. But encouraged as well. Like I love the way this team responds when our back is against the wall. I don't mind our backs being against the wall because I know what we're capable of, and I know the level of focus and intensity level that this team brings when that is the case. You know, it is what it is...I think we blew a golden opportunity, but it's not one that we can't get back. We know we can go get it back, so there's no panic." – Draymond Green

"It's easy to wake up today and think we lost a huge opportunity or whatever, this and that, and think negatively. But I woke up this morning thinking we played that bad in the fourth quarter and lost by three points, played a solid defensive game and, like I said, we have a great track record of how we bounce back. So it put a smile on my face getting on the plane coming down here. Looking forward to the opportunity [in Game 5]." – Stephen Curry

"This is true playoff basketball, and this is what brings the best out of you. So I like where we're at, obviously. We'd love to have [Game 4] go differently, but we're still in good shape." – Stephen Curry

On the keys to Game 5:

"I think we kind of let their switching just allow us to stop. For a while there we were just hitting shots, so it really didn't matter if we stopped. It's kind of deceiving when you're making shots the way we were for that run. You don't think, oh, man, let's get the ball moving, get the ball moving. Then all of a sudden you stop making shots and the movement isn't there, then you go try to find it, and the rhythm is just off...So it's just something that we've got to do a better job of. I know that we will, but it's got to be a focus." – Draymond Green

"I just think that if we can play our style with more pace, then we have a good chance of opening up the game like we did in Game 3, and Game 1 also. It's a contrast in styles. We know we've got to play a lot better. That's the main thing." – Steve Kerr

"Just move more. Move with more pace. Just make strong moves to the rim and not turn the ball over. Sixteen turnovers is still a lot against this team. We've got to be strong with the basketball and be forceful when we get it." – Kevin Durant

On playing with 'force':

"I use the term force. I know Mike [D'Antoni] uses that term too. I think force is just another way of saying really imposing your will and your own identity and your own style. I thought we got away from that [in Game 4]. I thought it was more of a Rockets-type tempo." – Steve Kerr

"Standing and waiting for a ball 30 feet from the hoop – which we were all doing – that’s not playing with force." – Steve Kerr

On Jordan Bell and Kevon Looney:

"The way J.B. [Jordan Bell] and Loon [Kevon Looney] have stepped up in this series has been huge. They're going to help us get two more wins in the series." – Stephen Curry

"Those guys played really well for us. I'm sure both of them will see some minutes [in Game 5]. Whether Andre plays or not plays, both those guys will see the court. They've both had positive impacts when they've played." – Draymond Green

"Looney was good. He helped us get off to a great start with his defense and rebounding. He's one of those guys who pretty much every night you kind of know what you're going to get. He's just solid. He understands how to play, and he's going to be smart. I thought Jordan Bell gave us some good minutes as well. Obviously it was a game where both teams cut way back on their rotation, given the circumstances and how the game played out." – Steve Kerr