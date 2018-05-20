What They're Saying: Heading Into Game 3

Some of the top quotes from practice as the Warriors prepare to take on the Rockets in Games 3 and 4.

After splitting the first two games of the Western Conference Finals in Houston, the Warriors are back in the Bay Area and hard at work in preparation for upcoming Games 3 and 4 at Oracle Arena. Here are some of the most interesting quotes from practice over the last few days:

On being threatened:

“I think we're at our best when we feel threatened. Game 1 we felt threatened, we came out with a sense of urgency. Game 2 we didn't feel as threatened, and the sense of urgency wasn't there. I think you're allowed one of those a series. We've had our one and now it's time to lock in for the rest of the series.” – Draymond Green

“When we have our backs against the wall -- I don't think they're against the wall right now, but when we're threatened, like you said, we just play with a great urgency and hustle. You add in our shooting and our talent, that's a great combination right there.” – Klay Thompson

On Durant’s success in the playoffs:

“First thing it takes is talent. The guy's so gifted. He's going to score no matter what the defense does. The second thing I noticed with KD in my two years coaching him, the different level of focus and intensity from him come playoff time. He's locked in in the playoffs. He's locked in. He wants to win. He's competing. When he's locked in like that, like most players, he plays better. He's been fantastic throughout the playoffs.” – Steve Kerr

On Curry’s shooting:

“Steph has the same routine every single day. Game day, off days. It reminds me of all the great shooters I've ever been around. Steve Nash, Reggie Miller, Mark Price. There is a standard routine that they go through that keeps them going through the ups and downs that they inevitably face.” – Steve Kerr

“I knew the last couple days would be about Steph shooting the ball, but that's the last thing I worry about. I've got so much confidence in him as far as shooting the ball. I said this way before you guys ever said it -- that he's the best shooter ever. I've got confidence in him on that side. You know what I'm saying? I think we all do. All the fans, the players we all do.” – Kevin Durant

On playing at home:

"Steph and Oracle, that's a good combination." – Steve Kerr

“There seems to be a little more chaos at home in a good way. We get more speed, more pace, our crowd gets into it. I would guess more of our big huge runs this year came at home than did on the road. I'm guessing on that front. Playing at home helps everybody.”– Steve Kerr

“The crowd helps a lot. They help a ton. Just being at home, being able to do things outside of your house and just having fun off the court also helps.” – Klay Thompson

“We all love playing in front of our home crowd. If you had a choice of where you want to play, obviously, you'd choose Oracle every day of the week. But we've always talked about even when we start a series out at home, we start off well, go on the road, you may split, whatever. You come home for that Game 5, and it's not just showing up at home means you're going to walk into a win. You have to have the right execution, the right mindset going in to allow the crowd to be into it, to allow the fireworks to start and allow that advantage to show up.



That's what we want to control the most with our preparation for Sunday, and then everything should happen the way it's supposed to with our crowd getting into it, our flow, our rhythm, Warrior basketball showing up and having a good 48-minute night.” – Stephen Curry