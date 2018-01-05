Clutch Curry Strikes Again

A look back at all six game-winning shots of Stephen Curry's career.

Don’t take it personally, Dallas. It’s him, not you.

Stephen Curry drilled a three-pointer over the outstretched arms of Dirk Nowtizki to give the Warriors a last-second victory on Wednesday night, the latest example of Curry’s penchant for clutch performances against the Mavericks. It was Curry’s sixth career game-winning shot with under five seconds remaining, and interestingly enough, three of those six have come against the Mavs.

Why it’s been Dallas on the receiving end of half of Curry’s clutch daggers is anyone’s guess. In addition to his triad of game-winners over the Mavericks, Curry has also added the Celtics, Magic and Thunder to his growing list.

Take a trip down memory lane and relive all six of Curry’s career game-winners (in reverse chronological order):

1. January 3, 2018 at Dallas

2. February 27, 2016 at Oklahoma City

3. December 2, 2014 vs. Orlando

4. April 1, 2014 at Dallas

5. January 10, 2014 vs. Boston

6. December 11, 2013 vs. Dallas