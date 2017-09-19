Media Day: The Unofficial Start to the Season

Somehow, some way, it’s that time again.

Just a few months removed from hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy, the Warriors will reconvene for the first official team gathering of the 2017-18 season this Friday for Media Day, presented by Kaiser Permanente. Media Day, which tips off at 11:00 a.m., marks the unofficial start to the new season, with training camp, preseason games and eventually Opening Night soon to follow.

Throughout Media Day, the players will pose for photos, record promotional materials for local and national media outlets, as well as hold media availabilities. Fans can follow along by watching Warriors Live, presented by Zoom, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. and be streamed here on warriors.com and on the team’s official Facebook page. The program will be hosted by Warriors TV’s Laurence Scott and radio broadcaster Tim Roye, and will include live interviews with Warriors players, a look at the season ahead and much more fun. You can also follow along on social media, using the hashtag #GSWMediaDay.

The annual event offers our first chance to see the newest iteration of the defending NBA champions and promises to be full of laughs. Best of all, training camp officially tips of the very next day!