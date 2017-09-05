Warriors at EuroBasket 2017: Day 6

Pachulia's Georgia defeats Casspi's Israel in the preliminary round of EuroBasket 2017.

Zaza Pachulia and Omri Casspi will be teammates for the upcoming NBA season, but on Tuesday, they were on opposite sides of a preliminary round EuroBasket game. Pachulia’s side eventually came out on top, as Georgia defeated Israel 104-91 in overtime. Pachulia recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Casspi notched 16 points, six rebounds and four assists in defeat after tying the game in the final seconds of regulation. Georgia (2-2) will face Italy and Israel (1-3) will face Ukraine in their final preliminary round games on Wednesday.

View highlights of the game below: