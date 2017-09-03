Warriors at EuroBasket 2017: Day 4

Casspi's Israel earns first win of tournament on Sunday.
Israel and Georgia are now even with a record of 1-2 in the preliminary round of EuroBasket 2017 after Israel earned their first victory over the tournament on Sunday. Omri Casspi posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Israel’s 82-80 comeback victory over Germany, while Zaza Pachulia led Georgia with 17 points and five boards in their 88-81 loss to Ukraine. Both Israel and Georgia will resume play on Tuesday when they face each other in another preliminary round game.
Photos: Warriors at EuroBasket 2017
EuroBasket 2017 tipped off on August 31, and a pair of Warriors are part of the action.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Zaza Pachulia is playing for Georgia in the European tournament …
FIBA/EuroBasket
… and soon-to-be first-year Warrior Omri Casspi is playing for Israel.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Both Warriors players were in action in Tel Aviv, Israel, for their EuroBasket opener. Pachulia had eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists as Georgia stunned Lithuania with a 79-77 victory.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Casspi led Israel with 18 points and nine boards but it wasn’t enough in a 69-48 loss to Italy.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Casspi made three of his five 3-point attempts and tallied 15 points in Israel's second game, an 88-73 loss to Lithuania.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Casspi added 20 points in the team's following game, but it wasn't enough in a two-point loss to Germany.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Pachulia led Georgia with 14 points and eight rebounds on Saturday, but it wasn't enough in a 67-57 loss to Germany.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Pachulia then had a 17-point effort on Sunday but Georgia's comeback effort fell short in a 88-81 loss to Ukraine on Sunday.
FIBA/EuroBasket
On Tuesday, September 5, Pachulia and Casspi squared off as Georgia met Israel in a preliminary round matchup in Tel Aviv.
FIBA/EuroBasket
The game was an absolute thriller, but in the end Georgia emerged with a 104-91 victory in overtime.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Pachulia had a big game, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Casspi did a little bit of everything for Israel in the defeat, tallying 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Casspi made a game-tying basket in the final seconds of regulation to force the game into overtime.
FIBA/EuroBasket
But in the extra period, Georgia controlled the action with a 15-2 run to close the game.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Enjoy more photos of Pachulia and Casspi as they compete for their home countries in EuroBasket 2017.
FIBA/EuroBasket