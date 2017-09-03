Warriors at EuroBasket 2017: Day 4

Casspi's Israel earns first win of tournament on Sunday.

Israel and Georgia are now even with a record of 1-2 in the preliminary round of EuroBasket 2017 after Israel earned their first victory over the tournament on Sunday. Omri Casspi posted a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Israel’s 82-80 comeback victory over Germany, while Zaza Pachulia led Georgia with 17 points and five boards in their 88-81 loss to Ukraine. Both Israel and Georgia will resume play on Tuesday when they face each other in another preliminary round game.

View highlights of both games below: