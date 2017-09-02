Warriors at EuroBasket 2017: Day 3

Pachulia's Georgia, Casspi's Israel suffer defeats on Saturday.

The Warriors’ two representatives at EuroBasket 2017 suffered similar fates on Saturday, with both Zaza Pachulia’s Georgia and Omri Casspi’s Israel losing their preliminary round games to Germany and Lithuania, respectively. Pachulia led his team with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Casspi contributed 15 points and five boards in defeat. Pachulia and Georgia (1-1) will face Ukraine on Sunday, while Casspi and Israel (0-2) will attempt to secure their first victory of the tournament against Germany.

View highlights of both games below: