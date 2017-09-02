Warriors at EuroBasket 2017: Day 3

Pachulia's Georgia, Casspi's Israel suffer defeats on Saturday.
The Warriors’ two representatives at EuroBasket 2017 suffered similar fates on Saturday, with both Zaza Pachulia’s Georgia and Omri Casspi’s Israel losing their preliminary round games to Germany and Lithuania, respectively. Pachulia led his team with 14 points and eight rebounds, while Casspi contributed 15 points and five boards in defeat. Pachulia and Georgia (1-1) will face Ukraine on Sunday, while Casspi and Israel (0-2) will attempt to secure their first victory of the tournament against Germany.
View highlights of both games below:
VIDEO
VIDEO
Photos: Warriors at EuroBasket 2017
EuroBasket 2017 tipped off on August 31, and a pair of Warriors are part of the action.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Zaza Pachulia is playing for Georgia in the European tournament …
FIBA/EuroBasket
… and soon-to-be first-year Warrior Omri Casspi is playing for Israel.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Both Warriors players were in action in Tel Aviv, Israel, for their EuroBasket opener. Pachulia had eight points, 10 rebounds and three assists as Georgia stunned Lithuania with a 79-77 victory.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Casspi led Israel with 18 points and nine boards but it wasn’t enough in a 69-48 loss to Italy.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Casspi made three of his five 3-point attempts and tallied 15 points in Israel's second game, an 88-73 loss to Lithuania.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Casspi added 20 points in the team's following game, but it wasn't enough in a two-point loss to Germany.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Pachulia led Georgia with 14 points and eight rebounds on Saturday, but it wasn't enough in a 67-57 loss to Germany.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Pachulia then had a 17-point effort on Sunday but Georgia's comeback effort fell short in a 88-81 loss to Ukraine on Sunday.
FIBA/EuroBasket
On Tuesday, September 5, Pachulia and Casspi squared off as Georgia met Israel in a preliminary round matchup in Tel Aviv.
FIBA/EuroBasket
The game was an absolute thriller, but in the end Georgia emerged with a 104-91 victory in overtime.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Pachulia had a big game, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Casspi did a little bit of everything for Israel in the defeat, tallying 16 points, six rebounds and four assists.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Casspi made a game-tying basket in the final seconds of regulation to force the game into overtime.
FIBA/EuroBasket
But in the extra period, Georgia controlled the action with a 15-2 run to close the game.
FIBA/EuroBasket
Enjoy more photos of Pachulia and Casspi as they compete for their home countries in EuroBasket 2017.
FIBA/EuroBasket