Warriors at EuroBasket 2017: Day 1

Pachulia's Georgia, Casspi's Israel achieve different results.

Both Omri Casspi’s Israel and Zaza Pachulia’s Georgia faced off against the teams that knocked them out of the Round of 16 in 2015 in their first preliminary round game of EuroBasket 2017 on Thursday, but Golden State’s two representatives’ teams achieved quite different results. Pachulia recorded eight points, 10 rebounds and three steals in Georgia’s thrilling 79-77 comeback victory over Lithuania, while Casspi led Israel with 18 points and nine rebounds in their 69-48 loss to Italy. Both Georgia and Israel will have a day off on Friday before playing their second games on Saturday against Germany and Lithuania, respectively.

View highlights of both games below: