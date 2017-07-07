Warriors Summer League Preview

Five storylines and things to watch for from the Warriors in the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League.

If the beginning of the offseason has you longing for Warriors basketball, don’t worry, you’re in luck. The 2017 Las Vegas Summer League is already upon us, and the Golden State Warriors will play at least five games over the next 10 days.

Some names from the Warriors’ Summer League roster you may recognize, while others will be introducing themselves to the rest of Dub Nation for the first time. With Golden State’s first Summer League game tipping off on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., here are a few interesting notes and things to watch for as the Dubs attempt to claim their first Summer League title since 2013.

The Path

The Warriors, who won the inaugural Summer League title in 2013, own a 36-23 (.610) all-time record at NBA Summer League, the most wins in the history of the annual event. Teams will play three preliminary games between July 7-11 before being seeded in a tournament that begins on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on Monday, July 17. Each team will play a minimum of five games in Las Vegas.

The Old

The Warriors Summer League roster will be led by a few of the youngest members of Golden State’s 2016-17 NBA Championship team. Current Warriors players Damian Jones, Kevon Looney and Patrick McCaw will take part in Summer League after helping Golden State win the NBA title less than one month ago. Jones is the oldest of the trio, having turned 22 years old at the end of June.

The New

Summer League will offer Warriors fans their first chance to see Jordan Bell play in a Golden State uniform. Bell, a three-year forward out of the University of Oregon whom the Warriors acquired in the second round of the 2017 NBA Draft, was the 2017 Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. He is Oregon’s career leader in blocks (235) and field goal percentage (61.0 percent), and ranks fifth and ninth in those categories, respectively, in Pac-12 history.

Quack Attack

Bell isn’t the only former Duck on Golden State’s Summer League squad. Not by a long shot. He’ll be joined by Chris Boucher, Dylan Ennis and Elgin Cook as former Ducks with the Warriors in Las Vegas. Bell, Boucher and Ennis were all teammates together at Oregon this past collegiate season, which saw them reach the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament before losing to eventual champion North Carolina.

Boardwalk Brethren

There is a strong Santa Cruz Warriors’ contingent to Golden State’s Summer League roster as well. In addition to Cook, both Jabari Brown and Alex Hamilton will participate in Summer League with the Warriors after playing for the franchise’s G-league affiliate in Santa Cruz last year.

All of Golden State’s preliminary Summer League games will be televised on ESPN2 or NBA TV and streamed on the Warriors’ app (audio only). Select contests will be broadcast on the Warriors’ flagship radio station, 95.7 The Game.

Below is the Warriors’ 2017 NBA Summer League schedule and broadcast information for their three preliminary games in Las Vegas:

Saturday, July 8

Philadelphia 76ers

7:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

TV: ESPN

Radio/Online: Warriors App

Monday, July 10

Cleveland Cavaliers

5:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

TV: NBCSBA & NBA TV

Radio/Online: 95.7 The Game & Warriors App

Tuesday, July 11

Minnesota Timberwolves

5:30 p.m.

Thomas & Mack Center

TV: ESPN2

Radio/Online: 95.7 The Game & Warriors App