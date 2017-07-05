A Conversation With 'BDot'

Brandon 'BDot' Armstrong sits down with R.C. Davis to discuss all things basketball.

If you've followed the basketball social media-verse over the last few years, chances are you've seen the work of Brandon 'BDot' Armstrong. The YouTube sensation known for his hilarious video impressions of NBA players formerly played for the Reno Bighorns of the NBA G-League, as well internationally in Spain and Australia, and did several videos with the Warriors this past season. He recently sat down with R.C. Davis to discuss his playing career, his rise to fame and what's next in store for him. See below for some excerpts from the full interview, or listen to it in its entirety here.

How did this all start?

"When I was younger, we used to always try to imitate Jordan or Iverson or Tracy McGrady. Even when I was in college, me and my friend…before we would go into practice or pick-up, we'd be like, 'Who are you going to be today?' And I might be like, 'I'm gonna be J.R. Smith' and he'd say, 'Well, I'm going to be Kyrie.'"

"It all started in college, just some funny stuff we did…It was always like an inside joke with our teammates."

"It just went from there. Started on Vine, and then Instagram and then one day I just woke up and I was like, "I'm going to do Russell Westbrook in-game facial expressions."…It was his facial expressions that actually just turned into a Russell Westbrook be-like, and it just went on from there."

Why do you think people like it so much?

"It's something they've never seen before, so that always makes it that much better…It's all fun and entertainment. It was something new to the eye that people always get excited to see."

Do you watch the game differently now? Are you watching what you could mimic?

"I don't watch it differently. Of course, if something happens, then I look at it and I'm like, 'Okay, I can do something funny with that.' It just gives me different ideas."

Do you get to play often?

"I hoop probably everyday. Of course, everywhere I go, a lot of people don't know that I actually play basketball. So, they talk a lot of smack and try to come at my head. They try to go so hard when I'm on the court and talk so much junk, but then afterwards, they're like, 'Oh man, can I have a picture? Oh man, you're a funny guy.'"

"It's all fun and games. I never get serious."