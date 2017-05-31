Zaza's Love for Space Jam and More from NBA Finals Media Day

A recap of Finals Media Day ahead of Game 1 between the Warriors and Cavaliers.

One day before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Oracle Arena became the central hub of the NBA universe, as players and media alike convened for the annual Finals Media Day on Wednesday. This being the third consecutive year that Media Day was hosted at the Warriors' home arena, some Golden State players were already accustomed to the unique chaos of the events of the day, while certain first-timers were getting their first taste of the experience.

Following a brief practice, the players dispersed to different sections of the arena for their respective media availabilities, which covered a wide variety of topics ranging from the historical nature of the upcoming Finals, the building excitement and anticipation, as well as some ‘fun' topics like favorite basketball movies (Zaza Pachulia's is Space Jam, of course). Here's a taste of some of the discussions that took place, as well as videos from the press room:

"It's an honor to be here for the 3rd time. Dreamed of this this as a kid & still appreciate it now. I don't take it for granted" pic.twitter.com/brtwV0Go8W — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) May 31, 2017

Klay Thompson on the wait being over:

"You never get used to it, because it's such a privilege to be here. But it does feel familiar. Third time around is pretty exciting obviously with what's at stake, being the first time two teams face each other in a trilogy in NBA history is also great to be a part of…feels great it's finally here."

Ian Clark on Game 1 at Oracle:

"Excited to play. It's one of the best arenas to play in, having our fans behind us and being able to know that you can count on that excitement. Especially for the Finals. If you can't get excited for the Finals then I don't think you should be playing basketball."

Zaza Pachulia on the talent level in the Finals:

"They have amazing talent. They're World Champs. They play the right way, they do all the necessary things. But I like our talent in our locker room, honestly. It's a totally different team than this team was last year. I like...I love our chances. Looking forward to the Finals."

Shaun Livingston on getting past last year:

"That was a rough summer. Going through last year, getting so close and then having it kind of snatched away from you. I don't know if you ever really truly get over that...that one stung last year. I think this year we come in, just kind of with that chip on our shoulder and come ready to play."

JaVale McGee on his teammates:

"These guys are special. It's a level of camaraderie that I've never seen in my years in the NBA. We're all brothers and we're all in this together. There's not one selfish person on this team."

David West on Klay Thompson's defense:

"First team All-Defense. He should be. Absolutely should be. If he doesn't make that, somebody got it wrong.

"Klay can guard just about anybody, and people don't dominate him. Particularly on the ball. He guards the top point guards, he guards the top shooting guards…he's smart and he's got good instincts and he's physical. You can't just move him and do what you want when he's defending you."

"If you watch both ends of the game – and I think a lot of times us folks just get focused on the offense because it's so explosive – he has made as many defensive plays and he is as big a part of our defense as he is our offense."

Matt Barnes on reaching his first career Finals as a member of the Warriors and the current excitement around the Bay Area:

"It means everything to me. Growing up as a kid I watched the Finals. I was a Laker fan so Lakers-Celtics, Lakers-Bulls. As a player I've always watched the Finals at this time. After 15 years, I'm finally a part of it, so I couldn't be happier."

"My heart has always been here. 10 years ago when we got the little run and me being from here and my family around here, I've always kind of secretly been a Warriors fan even though I wasn't here. So to be here and help these guys go to battle is a blessing."

"It's just the energy, not only in the arena but around the city. The second you step out of your house, your neighbors are greeting you, you're driving down the freeway and people are almost crashing into you to wave and be excited at the gas station. So there's electricity that's around this city that's really special, and that I've never been a part of at this stage of the season. So, really just trying to take every moment in, stay focused and hopefully come out on the right end of this."