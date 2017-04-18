Thunder Coaches Clinic to be Held Aug. 19

– The Thunder will host a Coaches Clinic at Chesapeake Energy Arena, inviting coaches at any level from around the region to take part in a day of tips and training on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Coaches Clinic offers an in-depth look at coaching techniques and team development, with a range of topics that can enhance the skills of coaches on any level.

“This will mark the seventh year for our Coaches Clinic and we are proud to offer a forum for coaches throughout the region that promotes learning and fuels our shared passion for basketball,” said Brian Byrnes, Thunder senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “The clinic allows us to support and invest in the people who are touching the lives of young athletes every day.”

Coaches at all levels, from neighborhood teams to collegiate squads, are encouraged to register for the clinic in advance. Online registration for coaches is $35 and ends at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. Registration at the door will be $65. A group discount is also available online during advance registration and allows for one free attendee when you register three coaches. Visit okcthunder.com/coachesclinic for more information and to register. A full agenda with speakers and panel guests will be available closer to the date of the clinic.