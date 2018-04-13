SAN ANTONIO SPURS TO HOST WATCH PARTY FOR GAME 2 VS. GOLDEN STATE ON MONDAY, APRIL 16

SAN ANTONIO (April 13, 2018) – San Antonio Spurs fans are invited to cheer for the Silver & Black together during Game 2 vs. the Golden State Warriors, while enjoying Bud Light drink specials and big prizes at the Spurs Watch Party on Monday, April 16 at The Friendly Spot, located at 943 S. Alamo St. The party tips off at 9:30 p.m. CT as the Spurs take on the Warriors in Oakland, Calif. on FOX Sports Southwest.

Fans can compete in various games and win prizes throughout the night including tickets to Game 3 or Game 4 vs. the Warriors and signed Spurs gear. The Coyote and the Spurs Silver Dancers will join in on the festivities alongside DJ Quake and Spurs In-Arena Host Chuck Cureau.

The NBA Playoffs first round series between the Spurs and Warriors tips off on Saturday, April 14 at 2 p.m. CT in Oakland. Game 3 at the AT&T Center is set for Thursday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m., and Game 4 will tip at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 22 in San Antonio. Tickets for both home matchups are available at Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or the AT&T Center Box Office. The Spurs 2018 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.