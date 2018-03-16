Game Review | Sixers Prevail Over Nets in Thrilling Fashion

Recap

Although back-and-forth throughout, the 76ers ultimately pulled away, defeating the Brooklyn Nets 120-116 at The Center.

The first quarter proved to be a closley contested one, with the Nets taking a three-point lead at the conclusion of the period. The Sixers cut a 13-point Nets lead to three late in the second, thanks to back-to-back threes from Marco Belinelli and JJ Redick. The Sixers re-gained the lead in the third quarter, behind 11 points from Ben Simmons. The game's final frame proved to be similar to the first, as both teams traded baskets and leads. It was a big-time bucket from Robert Covington with 35 seconds left that put the Sixers up 116-115, a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

"I feel like schematically we all feel comfortable as a team that we can walk a game down and those guys last night and tonight did that," Brett Brown said on closing the game out."



The birthday boy Joel Embiid enjoyed a strong night, netting a team-high 24 points to go along with a career-high 19 rebounds. Ben Simmons turned in another impressive night, ending the game with 21 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds. Justin Anderson added good production off the bench, contributing 11 points (4-7 fg, 3-5 3 fg).

Six Nets finished with double-digit points, includign a returning Jahlil Okafor (10 pts). Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the Nets in scoring, turning in 21 points, along with 10 rebounds.

Up Next:

The Sixers have the next two days off, before returning to action Monday, as they host the visiting Charlotte Hornets at 7 p.m. at The Center.