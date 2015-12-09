ROOT SPORTS Expands Access to Rockets Games

The Houston Rocket's regular season TV broadcast rights holder ROOT SPORTS is now making Rockets games available to over 200,000 new households throughout Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

With the recent addition of 400 plus zip codes to the broadcast territory, more Rockets fans in the Austin, Corpus Christi, Waco-Temple-Bryan, San Antonio, Shreveport, Lafayette and Baton Rouge areas can watch the games. The expansion also introduces Rockets TV coverage to the San Angelo, Texas area.

"We're thrilled to bring the Rockets to more fans throughout our broadcast footprint," said David Peart, general manager of ROOT SPORTS Southwest. "We are very pleased to significantly increase the availability of these exciting games."

The NBA defines team broadcast territories. As a result, certain zip codes within the San Antonio, Austin and Baton Rouge DMA's will not be able to receive ROOT SPORTS' Rockets game broadcasts since those areas fall within other teams' protected territories.

For a complete list of zip codes that now have access to Rockets coverage via ROOT SPORTS, visit www.RootSports.com/RocketsTerritory. ROOT SPORTS is currently available on DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse and Xfinity among other cable providers. Local channel listings can be found at http://southwest.rootsports.com/channel-finder.

ROOT SPORTS Southwest is the television home of MLB's Houston Astros and NBA's Houston Rockets. The network reaches approximately 4.2 million households across five states including Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas and parts of New Mexico and delivers more than 250 live events each year – all of which are available in high definition. ROOT SPORTS is owned and operated by DIRECTV Sports Networks LLC, now part of the AT&T family.