Rockets to Wear Specially Designed Chinese New Year Uniform

HOUSTON – In celebration of the Chinese New Year, the Houston Rockets will honor their largest international fan base by wearing a specially designed uniform with Chinese characters in three upcoming games (Feb. 6 vs. Portland, Feb. 9 at Golden State and Feb. 10 at Portland). Last season, the Rockets and Warriors became the first teams in NBA history to wear Chinese New Year uniforms.

“We are proud to once again honor our many fans in China by wearing uniforms in recognition of their cultural celebration,” said Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander. “The Rockets have a longstanding bond with fans of the region, from our appearance in the first live NBA game televised in China back in 1994, to the incredible career of recent Hall-of-Fame nominee and Rockets legend Yao Ming, to our participation in the first NBA China Games in 2004. It is truly an honor for our organization to continue this tradition.”

The NBA is celebrating and sharing in the joy of the Chinese New Year Feb. 3-21 with millions of fans in China, the U.S. and around the globe.

A highlight of this year’s celebration is a star-studded NBA Chinese New Year spot, “Dining Table,” featuring Rockets guard James Harden and team mascot, Clutch the Bear, along with Warriors guard Stephen Curry and former Rockets and current Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lin. The video will air from Jan. 18 through Feb. 22 across all of NBA China’s television and digital partners’ platforms, including NBA.com/China and mobile and social media assets. In the U.S., the spot will debut during the Feb. 3 game between the Warriors and Washington Wizards.