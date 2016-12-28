Rockets to Retire Yao Ming’s #11 at Halftime of Game vs. Chicago on February 3, 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets announced today that Owner Leslie Alexander will retire Yao Ming’s #11 during halftime of the game vs. Chicago on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The ceremony was originally scheduled for the game against Atlanta on Thursday, Feb. 2, but due to network television obligations, Friday, Feb. 3 will provide a more flexible schedule for the ceremony.

Yao, who was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame back in September, will become the sixth Rocket to have his number retired. The others are Clyde Drexler (#22), Moses Malone (#24), Calvin Murphy (#23), Hakeem Olajuwon (#34), and Rudy Tomjanovich (#45). Former Rockets general manager and assistant coach Carroll Dawson was also honored with a banner bearing his initials “CD.”