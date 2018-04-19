Rockets Recap: Playoffs Game 2 vs MIN

Houston - With the blowout win in Game 2 last night, the Rockets take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series vs. the Timberwolves. Including the regular season, Houston has won eight straight against Minnesota and 13 in a row vs. the Timberwolves at Toyota Center. Chris Paul and Gerald Green led the way.

The Rockets won by 20 points. The squad won 14 games by 20+ points during the regular season, tying for the highest single season total in franchise history.

The Rockets held Minnesota to 82 points. That matched the fewest points Houston allowed during the regular season (at Dallas on 3/12). Houston was 32-5 when holding opponents below 100 points during the regular season.

Bombs Away - The Rockets shot 16-of-52 from 3-point range. The 52 3-point attempts breaks the previous NBA playoff record of 50 set by the Rockets at San Antonio on 5/9/17. The Rockets had 50+ 3FGA 12 times this season after doing so 11 times in 2016-17. In NBA history, the rest of the league has combined for six games with 50+ 3FGA. Houston was 42-4 when having 15+ 3FGM during the regular season.

Keeping It Clean - Houston had 5 turnovers in the first quarter but just 4 the rest of the game. The Rockets are averaging 10.0 tpg this series. Houston was 28-2 when having 12 or fewer turnovers during the regular season.

Block Party - The Rockets had 9 blocks last night after having 8 in Game 1. Houston was 17-0 when having 7+ blocks during the regular season.

Chris Paul had 27 points and 8 assists with just one turnover in 30 minutes of play after having 14 points and 4 assists with 6 turnovers in Game 1. The Rockets were 23-2 when he scored 20+ points during the regular season. Dating back to the 1984 playoffs, no other player had at least 25 points, 8 assists and 3 steals in fewer than 31 minutes of play.

.@CP3 came to play last night 27pts

Gerald Green had playoff career-highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds in 26 minutes of play off the bench. He had one double-double prior in his career (regular season and playoffs) at the L.A. Clippers on 11/9/08. Dating back to the 1984 playoffs, no other player had at least 21 points and 12 boards in 26 or fewer minutes played (rounded). Green scored 20+ points five times during the regular season.

Gerald Green was a huge spark off the bench last night. 21pts

James Harden had 3 steals and a playoff career-high tying 3 blocks. It is the first time he had at least 3 steals and 3 blocks in the same game, regular season or playoffs.

The series now shifts to Minnesota where the Rockets will play Game 3 on Saturday night at 6:30PM Central.