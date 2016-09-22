Rockets Complete Trade with Milwaukee

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired guard Tyler Ennis from Milwaukee in exchange for forward Michael Beasley.

Ennis (6-3, 194) was an early entry candidate for the 2014 NBA Draft following his freshman season at Syracuse and was selected 18th overall by Phoenix. He was acquired by the Bucks midway through his rookie season. Ennis was born in Brampton, Ontario outside of Toronto and is a member of the Canadian National Team.

Last season, Ennis appeared in 46 games with seven starts for the Bucks. Over the final 18 games, he averaged 7.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds in just 23.6 minutes per game while shooting 48.3% from the floor. For the season, Ennis ranked fourth in assists per 48 minutes played among players 21 or younger.

Following his freshman season with the Orange, Ennis was named USA Today All-America Second Team. He ranked sixth in the nation, and first among freshman, with a 3.60 assist-to-turnover ratio, and led the ACC in both assists and steals.

Beasley (6-9 ½, 235) signed as a free agent with the Rockets on March 4, 2016 and appeared in 20 games over the remainder of the season.