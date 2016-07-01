Rockets to Compete in Samsung NBA Summer League 2016

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced invitees for the team’s mini-camp in preparation for Samsung NBA Summer League 2016 in Las Vegas which runs from July 8-18 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

This is the eighth time the Rockets will participate in the NBA Summer League in Vegas. Houston owns the highest winning percentage (31-12; .721) of any team in the history of the event.

Below are the players invited to mini-camp in advance of the NBA Summer League:

Please note that player commitments are subject to change.

Samsung NBA Summer League 2016 is comprised of 23 NBA teams and one group of players from the NBA Development League. Each team will compete in three preliminary round games from July 8-12 before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 13 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 18. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games.

Below is the Rockets schedule for the preliminary round of the NBA Summer League (remaining schedule TBD):

Roster

# Name Pos Height College Experience 39 Gracin Bakumanya C 6-11 Antibes (France)/DR Congo R 8 Michael Beasley F 6-9 ½ Kansas State/USA 8 7 Sam Dekker F 6-9 Wisconsin/USA 1 38 Trey Freeman G 6-2 Old Dominion/USA R 36 Kenny Gaines G 6-3 Georgia/USA R 35 Montrezl Harrell F 6-8 Louisville/USA 1 37 Tonye Jekiri C 7-0 Miami/Nigeria R 30 Melvin Johnson G 6-4 VCU/USA R 32 K.J. McDaniels G-F 6-6 Clemson/USA 2 21 Chinanu Onuaku F-C 6-10 Louisville/USA R 20 Gary Payton II G 6-3 Oregon State/USA R 18 Isaiah Taylor G 6-3 Texas/USA R 5 Chris Walker F 6-10 Florida/USA R 33 Kyle Wiltjer F 6-10 Gonzaga/USA R 14 Wu Guanxi C 6-10 Shanghai Sharks/China R

Schedule

All times Central Standard Time