TILMAN J. FERTITTA NEW OWNER OF THE HOUSTON ROCKETS

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets announced today that Tilman J. Fertitta has officially closed on his purchase of the NBA Houston Rockets and Clutch City Sports and Entertainment. The NBA Board of Governors unanimously approved Fertitta to join the ranks of an NBA owner yesterday, setting the stage for the commencement of the Fertitta era.

According to Fertitta, “I could not be happier. To own the Rockets in my hometown of Houston is a dream come true. I promise to continue to make this city proud of the Rockets and to do what we can to bring home a championship.”

Fertitta was a former limited partner of Charlie Thomas when he owned the team back in the early 1980’s. Fertitta paid a record price for the team of $2.2 billion dollars to former Rockets owner Leslie Alexander. According to Fertitta, “Leslie has left an indelible mark on Houston sports history. Not only did he bring two championships to our city, he created a winning environment and culture. He is a tough act to follow.”

Leslie Alexander stated, “I have been friends with Tilman since 1993, so it is my great honor to announce that Tilman and his family have been able to fulfill their dream of owning the Houston Rockets. Tilman’s passion, commitment to excellence, and unrivaled love for the city of Houston are going to serve him well as a great owner of this proud franchise.”