Rockets Sign Rookie Chinanu Onuaku

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed rookie forward/center Chinanu Onuaku (Chih-NAH-noo On-ooh-AH-koo). Onuaku was selected by Houston with the 37th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft and will wear #21 for the Rockets.

Onuaku (6-10, 245) was an early entry candidate for the draft following his sophomore season at Louisville. He averaged 9.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks as a sophomore and shot 61.9% from the floor for his career. Onuaku was selected to the ACC All-Defensive team by both media and conference coaches in 2015-16 as well as earning Honorable Mention All-ACC honors.

This past season, the 19-year-old ranked third in the ACC in blocks and had the second-most double-doubles (10) during conference play. Onuaku also helped the U.S. earn a gold medal at the 2015 FIBA U19 World Championship.