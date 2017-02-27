Rockets Sign Isaiah Taylor

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed guard Isaiah Taylor from its single-affiliation NBA D-League partner Rio Grande Valley. Taylor is the 30th GATORADE Call-Up of the 2016-17 NBA Season.

Taylor (6-3, 170) was eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft following his junior season at Texas. He started all 92 of his career games played for the Longhorns, earning First Team All-Big 12 honors as a junior, after being named Third Team as a freshman and sophomore.

In 12 games with seven starts for the Vipers this season, Taylor is averaging a team-high 21.1 points along with 6.1 assists while shooting 49.7% from the floor, 41.3% from 3-point range and 79.5% from the line.

Taylor played for Houston during the preseason in addition to the 2016 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.