Rockets Sign Free Agents Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agents Ryan Anderson and Eric Gordon. An introductory press conference for media with Anderson and Gordon will be held at Toyota Center on Saturday, July 9 at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Anderson (6-10, 240) was originally the 21st overall pick by New Jersey in the 2008 NBA Draft and has played eight seasons for the Nets, Orlando and most recently New Orleans. In 484 games with 159 starts, he is averaging 13.1 points and 5.6 rebounds, including 16.1 ppg over the past five seasons. Anderson has also shot 80.0% or better from the foul line in all eight of his seasons and 86.1% overall.

Since entering the league in 2008-09, Anderson has the 11th most 3-pointers made (980) of any player and has the sixth-most in NBA history of players listed 6-10 or taller. In 2011-12, he led the league in 3FGM and was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player. Over the past five seasons, Anderson joins Stephen Curry, Kyle Korver, Wesley Matthews and Klay Thompson as the only players to average at least 2.4 3FGM while shooting 37.5% or better from behind-the-arc.

Gordon (6-4, 215) was originally the seventh overall pick by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2008 NBA Draft and has played eight seasons for the Clippers and Hornets. For his career, Gordon has appeared in 417 games with 398 starts, while averaging 16.6 points, 3.3 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.06 steals. He is also a career 81.4% shooter from the foul line, including 88.8% in 2015-16.

Over the past three seasons, Gordon joins Stephen Curry, Kyle Korver, J.J. Redick and Klay Thompson as the only players to average at least 2.0 3FGM while shooting 40.0% or better from behind-the-arc. Gordon has averaged at least 15.0 points in seven of his eight seasons, including a career-high 22.3 ppg with the Clippers in 2010-11.