Rockets Sign Free Agent Pablo Prigioni

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Pablo Prigioni (pri-gee-OH-nee). He will wear #9 for the Rockets.

Prigioni (6-3, 185) has appeared in 270 games with 51 starts across four NBA seasons while posting an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.98. Dating back to 2012-13, he is one of 10 players with at least 270 games played to have more steals than turnovers, joining teammates Trevor Ariza and Corey Brewer. Prigioni spent the second half of the 2014-15 season with the Rockets and helped the team advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 1996-97.

A native of Argentina, Prigioni has been playing professionally since he was 18 years old. He was voted best point guard in the Spanish ACB League three times and was a two-time All-Euroleague second team selection. Prigioni was also a member of the Argentinian national team and competed in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.