Rockets Sign Free Agent Nene

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent center Nene (ne-Nay). He will wear #42 for the Rockets.

Nene (6-11, 250) was originally the seventh overall pick by New York in the 2002 NBA Draft. In 14 NBA seasons with Denver and Washington, he has appeared in 804 games with 612 starts, while averaging 12.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.17 steals.

A member of the Brazilian national team set to compete in the Summer Olympics, Nene has the sixth-highest field goal percentage (.544) among active players and led the NBA in that category in 2010-11, shooting a career-high 61.5%. Over the past 10 seasons, Nene is the only player in the league to average at least 13.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 55.0% or better.