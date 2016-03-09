Rockets Sign Free Agent Andrew Goudelock

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent guard Andrew Goudelock [GOWD-lock]. He will wear #0 for the Rockets.

Goudelock (6-3, 200) was originally the 46th overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2011 NBA Draft. As a rookie with the Lakers in 2011-12, Goudelock appeared in 40 regular season games and four playoff games. He spent the majority of 2012-13 playing in the NBA Development League and was named Most Valuable Player after averaging a combined 21.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists for Sioux Falls and the Rockets single-affiliation D-League partner, Rio Grande Valley.

After rejoining the Lakers at the tail end of the 2012-13 season and appearing in one regular season game and three playoff games, Goudelock played overseas with stops in Puerto Rico, Russia, Turkey and most recently in China for the Xinjiang Flying Tigers. He has garnered numerous accolades over the years, including being named EuroCup MVP in 2013-14 while playing for Unics Kazan of the Russian league.