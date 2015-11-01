Rockets Sign Free Agent Chuck Hayes

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed free agent center Chuck Hayes. He will wear #44.

Hayes (6-6, 240) was not selected in the 2005 NBA Draft but signed with Houston during 2005-06 and spent his first six seasons with the Rockets. He then played two-plus seasons with Sacramento until being traded to Toronto in December of 2013. Hayes appeared in 29 games for the Raptors last season and was with the L.A. Clippers in training camp and preseason this year.

In 642 career games with 244 starts across 10 NBA seasons, Hayes has averaged 3.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 18.4 minutes per game while shooting 49.8% from the floor.