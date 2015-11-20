Rockets Sam Dekker Undergoes Successful Back Procedure

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that rookie Sam Dekker underwent a successful surgical procedure on his back. His rehabilitation process will be closely monitored and a return date has not been determined.

Dekker (6-9, 230) has appeared in three games for the Rockets this season. He was selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft following his junior season at Wisconsin. Dekker earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors as both as sophomore and a junior, helping the Badgers reach the Final Four each season, including the national championship game in 2015.