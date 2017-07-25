Rockets Re-sign Troy Williams

Posted: Jul 25, 2017

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed forward Troy Williams.  Terms of the deal were not disclosed.  The Rockets originally signed Williams to a 10-day contract on March 10, before securing him for the remainder of 2016-17.

In six games with three starts as a Rocket, Williams averaged 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 50.0% from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range.  He had a career-high 21 points while shooting 6-of-9 from behind-the-arc in his Rockets debut at Phoenix on April 2.

Williams was eligible for the 2016 NBA Draft following his junior season at Indiana University and signed as a free agent with Memphis.  He appeared in 24 games with 13 starts for the Grizzlies prior to joining Houston.

The 22-year-old also spent time in the NBA Development League this past season and won the D-League Slam Dunk Contest held during NBA All-Star Weekend.  At the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas, Williams ranked fifth in scoring among all players with 22.0 ppg.

