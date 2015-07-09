Rockets Re-Sign Patrick Beverley

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed restricted free agent guard Patrick Beverley to a multi-year deal.

Beverley (6-1, 210, Arkansas) played 56 games for the Houston Rockets during the 2014-15 season recording 10.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.8 minutes per game. Additionally, Beverley won the 2015 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at All Star weekend in New York City. Over the course of three seasons, all with the Houston Rockets, Beverley holds career averages of 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 153 appearances (110 starts).

Beverley was drafted 42nd overall in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He originally signed with the Houston Rockets as a free agent on Jan. 7, 2013.