Rockets Re-Sign K.J. McDaniels

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed restricted free agent K.J. McDaniels to a multi-year deal.

McDaniels (6-6, 200, Clemson) played 62 games as a rookie for the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers during the 2014-15 season recording a combined 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 blocks in 21.8 minutes per game.

McDaniels was drafted 32nd overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. He was acquired from Philadelphia by Houston in a trade on Feb.19, 2015.