Rockets Re-Sign Jason Terry

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed guard Jason Terry.

Terry (6-2, 180, Arizona) played 77 games for the Houston Rockets during the 2014-15 season averaging 7.0 points, 1.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 21.3 minutes per game. The sixteenth year guard also played in and started all 17 games for the Rockets during the 2015 NBA Playoffs averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game. The University of Arizona product and Seattle native holds career averages of 14.8 points, 4.2 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 31.8 minutes per game over the course of 1,213 career appearances, including 668 starts, with the Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Houston Rockets.

Terry was originally selected tenth overall in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks. In his first season in Houston, Terry became only the third player in NBA history, along with Ray Allen and Jason Kidd, to make more than 2,000 three-point field goals in their career. He currently sits at 2,076 three-point field goals made and third on the all-time list. Terry was also named NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2009. He was acquired by the Houston Rockets on September 17, 2014 in a trade with the Sacramento Kings.