Rockets Re-Sign Corey Brewer

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team has re-signed forward Corey Brewer to a multi-year deal.

Brewer (6-9, 186, Florida) played 56 games for the Houston Rockets during the 2014-15 season averaging 11.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 25.1 minutes per game. The eighth year forward also played in all 17 games for the Rockets during the 2015 NBA Playoffs averaging 11.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 25.2 minutes per game. The University of Florida product holds career averages of 10.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals in 25.8 minutes per game over the course of 547 career appearances, including 266 starts, with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets, Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.

Brewer was originally selected seventh overall in the 2007 NBA Draft. He was acquired by the Houston Rockets on Dec. 19, 2014 in a three team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers.