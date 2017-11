HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets announced today that forward Trevor Ariza suffered a left midfoot sprain in the game against Memphis on Monday, Oct. 23. He will not play during the team’s three-game road trip and will be re-evaluated by team doctors after the team returns to Houston.

Rockets center Nenê will miss the game at Philadelphia on Wednesday, Oct. 25 with left Achilles soreness. He will be day-to-day moving forward.