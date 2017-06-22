Rockets Select Isaiah Hartenstein in 2017 NBA Draft

During the 2017 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets selected forward Isaiah Hartenstein with the 43rd overall pick and traded the rights to Dillon Brooks, the 45th overall pick, to Memphis in exchange for a future second round pick.

This past season, Hartenstein (7-0, 249) played for Zalgiris Kaunas of the Lithuanian Basketball League. The 19-year-old also competed in the 2017 Nike Hoop Summit and represented Germany in three FIBA events at the U16 and U18 levels, averaging 12.2 points and 9.1 rebounds.