Rockets Draft Dekker and Harrell

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets announced today that they selected Wisconsin forward Sam Dekker with the 18th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. The Rockets also selected Louisville forward Montrezl Harrell with the 32nd overall pick in the draft.

Dekker (6-9, 230, Wisconsin), was a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection and finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award during the 2014-15 NCAA season. An early entry candidate for the 2015 NBA Draft, Dekker finished his Wisconsin career as just the eighth player in school history to tally 1,000 points and 500 rebounds in their first three seasons as a Badger and his 1,363 points rank 15th all-time in school history. Dekker led Wisconsin to back-to-back Final Four appearances in his sophomore and junior seasons. During the 2015 NCAA Tournament, Dekker tallied 19.2 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from the three-point line en route to being named the West Regional Most Outstanding Player. The junior forward recorded a career-high 27 points vs. Arizona on Mar. 28, 2015 including going 5-5 from three-point range and scoring 20 points in the second half.

Harrell (6-8, 240, Louisville), was an All-ACC Second Team selection in 2015 and finished second in the ACC in rebounds in the 2014-15 NCAA season. The junior forward ended his career as Louisville’s career leader in dunks. In 2014-15, Harrell helped Louisville reach the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament. During his sophomore campaign in 2013-14, the North Carolina native led his conference and finished sixth in the nation in field goal percentage shooting 60.9 percent from the field. In his freshman campaign, Harrell helped the Louisville Cardinals win the 2013 NCAA National Championship.