Rockets Complete Two Trades

HOUSTON – Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey announced today that the team completed two trades in addition to the earlier one with the Los Angeles Lakers for Lou Williams. The Rockets have traded guard/forward K.J. McDaniels to Brooklyn in exchange for cash considerations.

Houston has also traded guard Tyler Ennis to the Lakers in exchange for guard Marcelo Huertas. Huertas has spent both of his NBA seasons with the Lakers, appearing in a total of 76 games. McDaniels played a total of 76 games for the Houston over the past two years while Ennis appeared in 31 games for the Rockets this season.