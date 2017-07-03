Rockets to Compete in NBA Summer League 2017

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced invitees for the team’s mini-camp in preparation for NBA Summer League 2017 in Las Vegas which runs from July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

This is the ninth time the Rockets will participate in the NBA Summer League in Vegas. Houston owns the highest winning percentage (33-15; .688) of any team in the history of the event.

Below are the players invited to mini-camp in advance of the NBA Summer League:

Please note that player commitments are subject to change. Chris Johnson will join the team in Vegas.

NBA Summer League 2017 is comprised of a record 24 NBA teams. Each team will compete in three preliminary round games from July 7-11 before being seeded in a tournament that starts on July 12 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 17. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games.

Below is the Rockets schedule for the preliminary round of the NBA Summer League (remaining schedule TBD):

Roster

# Name Pos Height College Experience 59 Michael Bryson G 6-4 UC Santa Barbara/USA R 60 Shawn Dawson F 6-6 Maccabi Rishon LeZion/Israel R 56 George de Paula G 6-6 Paulistano/Brazil R 53 Adam Drexler F 6-5 Iwate Big Bulls/USA R 55 Isaiah Hartenstein F-C 7-0 Zalgiris Kaunas/USA R 57 Chris Johnson G-F 6-6 Dayton/USA 4 61 Isaiah Johnson C 6-10 Akron/USA R 58 Matt Jones G 6-5 Duke/USA R 36 Shawn Long C 6-9 Louisiana-Lafayette/USA 1 54 Ray McCallum G 6-3 Detroit Mercy/USA 3 52 Erik McCree F 6-8 Louisiana Tech/USA R 50 Cameron Oliver F 6-8 Nevada/USA R 21 Chinanu Onuaku F-C 6-10 Louisville/USA 1 51 L.J. Peak G 6-5 Georgetown/USA R 62 Tim Quarterman G-F 6-6 Louisiana State/USA 1 17 Isaiah Taylor G 6-3 Texas/USA 1 63 Jarrod Uthoff F 6-10 Iowa/USA 1 14 Troy Williams F 6-7 Indiana/USA 1 9 Zhou Qi F-C 7-1 Xinjiang Flying Dragons/China R

Schedule

All times Central Standard Time